BVN: Bauchi govt directs payment of 4,654 verified workers

Bauchi state Government has directed with immediate effect the payment of 4,654 state Civil Servants who were verified by the committee constituted by the government on the non possession of the Bank Verification Number (BVN) of some workers and pensioners.

State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Dr Ladan Salihu who disclosed this in a press statement issued to journalists Saturday in Bauchi, said that the development followed briefing received by the Governor from the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Adamu Ibrahim Gumba.

Salihu said already the committee reveals that it has successfully concluded the first phase of the physical verification to 5,238 staff from the state’s civil service, adding that out of the figure, 4,654 have met the physical verification requirements while 583 failed to attend the exercise.

He explained that those who failed to participate in the exercise are excluded from any payment until further investigations on their status are carried out.

The commissioner said physical verification of 14,623 from local government education authorities and primary healthcare departments will be conducted between 23rd and 30th of this month.

Salihu noted that the state government appreciated the patience, understanding and support of the civil servants, adding that their sacrifice and perseverance in this regard will assist the government to eliminate ghost workers and entrenching a credible payroll of workers

