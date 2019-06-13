Businessman docked over alleged phone theft

ADVERTISEMENT

A businessman, Musa Bala, 30, on Thursday appeared before a Wuse Zone 6 Magistrate’s Court, Abuja, charged with stealing a cellphone.

The defendant, whose house address was not given, is facing a one-count charge of theft.

According to the prosecutor, Mr Fedelis Ogbobe, one Usman Sani of Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja reported the matter at the Wuse Zone 3 Police Station, on June 6.

Ogbobe alleged that the defendant stole the complainant’s Techno phone valued at N4,000, from where he was charging its batteries at AAD Plaza, Wuse 2.

He further told the court that the defendant allegedly ran away but was later apprehended at a hideout.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 288 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty, and was admitted to bail by the Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Mohammad, in the sum of N10,000, with one surety in like sum.

He directed that the surety must be “a reliable and reasonable person who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction”.

The magistrate adjourned the case until July 1, for further hearing. (NAN)

