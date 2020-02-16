Businessman decries delay in hearing case against Lagos hotel

ADVERTISEMENT

A businessman, Chief Solomon Nwadiogbu, has asked the Federal High Court in Lagos State to reassign his case against the management of Eko Hotel and Suites.

Nwadiogbu had filed a suit against the management Eko Hotel and Suites over the alleged seizure of his personal belongings valued at about N400m.

He alleged that the judge had yet to hear it after almost a year of being assigned the case, according to a report by Punch.

According to Nwadiogbu, who is the claimant in suit No. FHC/L/CS/630/2019 between him and Eko Hotels and Suites, reassigning the case will fasten its hearing.

He said, “But it is surprising that nearly one year of filing the suit at the Federal High Court and the reassignment of the case, it has not been heard.”

Upon the delays, the businessman said he wrote a letter to the Federal High Court, Lagos, asking that his case be transferred to another judge.

“My cause for concern is as to why the case has been delayed as all the papers of both parties in this said case have been before the judge since June 2019,” he added.

His media adviser, Mr Fidelis Chukwuma, in a statement on Sunday, explained that the businessman was a long permanent guest at the Eko Hotel and Suites for six years – between 2013 and 2019.

“The businessmen decided to quit his stay in the hotel because he felt that he cannot continue to put up with what was going on there.

“But to his chagrin, he was accused of not paying his bills on foods in the hotel for six years. He told them that he needs proof of their claims.

“But to his surprise, when he decided to move his cars out from the hotel premises, the hotel management prevented him, thereby stalling the removal of four cars belonging to his company and other properties worth over N400million on the account that he owed the hotel N18million.

“Irked by the development, the businessman, who has high regard for the rule of law, approached a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos and filed his case with all documented pieces of evidence.

“But amusingly, from April 2019 to date, the case with Suit No. FHC/L/CS/630/2019 has not been put up for hearing and has continued to suffer several baseless adjournments by the assigned Judge for the case. For instance, when the case was called in June 2019, it was surprisingly adjourned to November 2019.”

When contacted on the issue, the Company Secretary of Eko Hotel and Suites, Mr. Samuel Alabi, said Nwadiogbu was ejected from the hotel for allegedly beating a security guard, adding that he is also indebted to the hotel.

“He was ejected from our hotel for beating a security guard. He claimed the security guard allowed someone to park a car in-between his cars. We have the CCTV recording of the incident.

“We had to eject him and in the process discovered that he owes the hotel. We have even asked him to come and pick his cars since the matter is in court because we can recover them if we secure a conviction in court. We have no business with the pace of the case,” he said.

