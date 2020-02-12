Businessman charged with alleged theft of importer’s N4.2m goods

ADVERTISEMENT

The trial of a 34-year-old man, who allegedly stole generator parts worth N4.2 million, property of an importer, started yesterday before an Igbosere, Lagos, chief magistrate court.

The man, Ifeanyi Okoli was alleged to have committed the offence in November 2019 at the Aspamda Trade Fair market, Lagos, when he stole generator parts belonging to Mr Ezenwa Kennechi.

The police prosecutor, Friday Mommoh, led the complainant Kennechi in his evidence-in-chief before Magistrate Alogba.

Kennechi told the court how he who brought Okoli to one of his shops at the Aspamda Trade Fair market and alleged that the accused person, however, schemed him out of the shop.

The witness also alleged that he gave the accused person N300, 000 yearly in 2015-2018 to pay for rent but Okoli converted the money to his personal use.

The prosecution alleged that the accused person also unlawfully tampered and meddled with the generator parts.

Further trial has been fixed for March 12, 2020.

