‘Businesses survive on creativity and innovation’

Queen Quserigha, CEO of Cura Crunch, a business focused on making healthier versions of snacks using locally sourced raw materials such as unripe plantain and honey, tells us how Nigerians are now opting for healthier alternatives.

Why did you choose to go into this business? What inspired Cura Crunch?

My original plan wasn’t to go into food business, l wanted to import items from different countries to sell in Nigeria but after my inquiries, the naira crashed and prices doubled that made it difficult for me.

I immediately started thinking of something l could do locally, that inspired Cura Crunch.

How did you get funds to start the business?

Really l have never been lucky to access loans or grants. I started my business with about N10,000 and l pulled myself along by the bootstrap. It’s been tough but as you know, entrepreneurship is a spirit. l have been more creative with my process and here we are. It’s important to note that sustainable businesses don’t survive on grants. They survive on creativity and innovation.

What is the vision and goal you want to achieve with Cura Crunch? Did you receive any formal training on this?

We want to build a business that thrives on innovation, using our locally sourced raw materials in making healthier versions of snacks.

I attended training years ago but not with the intention of using it for business.

How has it been, competing with bigger brands already in the industry?

Competition sometimes can be a distraction. As a developing brand you don’t want to start any competition with any big brand. Focus on your product, make sure it’s so good that even your enemies will applaud you and then work on your process, target a niche and satisfy them.

What are the challenges you face doing this business?

I think for us our challenges are more like learning opportunities for us; so from staff problems to infrastructural to logistics it’s just endless. But it’s important to learn as you go through your process.

Would you say Nigerians are buying more healthy alternatives?

Oh how timely, l started my business in Abuja in 2016 and l will say at that time a lot of the residents already understood what it meant to eat healthy and live a healthy lifestyle so we were well received. It’s been good l must say.

Who’s not looking for healthy alternatives? Adults, children, diabetics, weight watchers, generally anyone who wants to live a healthy lifestyle.

We are growing, we currently have about five people working for us and l believe we’ll take on more people as we scale up.

How has technology enhanced your business idea?

Technology is an enabler, it has helped us with visibility, we’ve been able to reach out to a lot of people outside Nigeria on Instagram on Curacrunch_, and it has also helped with our business process, automating our process thereby reducing our production time.

What is the secret of a successful business?

Think global, always do the right thing, don’t try to cut corners, do the hard work, learn from your process and give yourself time.

You don’t plan to become an entrepreneur, it’s a spirit. You always look at things from a different angle, people don’t usually see what you see and sometimes they think you’re not normal.

What key things have you learned doing business?

Hmmm, that’s a good question. Business has thought me to be patient, how to build and nurture relationships and financial discipline.

What 5 things do start-up entrepreneurs need to know?

Be creative, disciplined and have a strong people’s skills – the ability to communicate. Understand that learning is continuous and have a healthy spiritual life.

Where do you see your business in the next five years?

We believe we can build a business that will outlive us, so we strive to incorporate global business practices.

In five years, Cura foods will be the foremost company making variety of healthier snacks using home grown raw materials. Basically you will find our products in many other countries.

What is your educational qualification?

I have a first degree in secretarial administration from Rivers state University of Science and Technology, a Master’s Degree In International Logistics and supply chain from the University of South Wales and another degree in operations management also from the University of South Wales.

