Businesses must deploy tech-solutions to thrive – Experts

An ICT expert, Victor Oshodi, has urged government and organisations to deploy technology solutions to promote their businesses and thrive in today’s digital world.

Speaking with journalists at a forum organised by NITRA in Lagos at the weekend, he said businesses fail in the 21st century because they refused to allow technology to drive the businesses.

Oshodi, who is also the CEO of Pearly Bleuwaters International, noted that the world is going digital, saying “every business including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) must automate their operations in line with modern technology to align with global trends in business.”

Also speaking at the event, the Operations Director at Pearly Bleuwaters International, Joseph Ogunleye, urged ICT firms to provide unique technology-backed solutions to SMEs and corporate organisations based on their needs and challenges.

According to him, the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution developed by his firm, addresses the issue of big data analytics, saying “organisations could gather data, analyse such data and use the outcome for on-the-spot business decision.”

“Bleu ERP software is used for both big and small organisations for its centralised approach to business processes. With it, customers can collect, store, manage, and interpret data from various business units.

“Likewise, ERP is used to automate back-office tasks and streamline cross-departmental workflows. When optimised, the solution can drive efficiency, lower costs and increase profitability. Our ERP software is a suite of applications that helps to manage core business processes,” Ogunleye said.

