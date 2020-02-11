Bush fire causes panic at Owerri airport

ADVERTISEMENT

A bush fire on Tuesday occurred at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, Owerri causing panic among members of the public and travellers.

However, the incident did not affect flight operations as firefighters battled to put out the fires.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) also dispelled the report of fire at the airport, saying what happened was a bush fire.

Spokesperson of FAAN, Mrs. Henrietta Yakubu informed airline operators and other airport users that a bush fire incident was reported.

She said officers of the Air Rescue and Fire Fighting Services were on ground and fire fighting is in progress.

The Authority however appealed to host communities around airports to please desist from burning bushes.

“This act is capable of jeopardising safety of flight operations because of the prevailing weather condition in the country,” she said.

Daily Trust reports that airports across the country have recently experienced bush fire which at times disrupted flight operations and caused fears among airport users.

