Buruji Kashamu’s many battles, controversies

Former Senator Representing Ogun East, Senator Buruji Kashamu died from COVID-19 complications on Saturday and many Nigerians have been paying their glowing tributes to the Ijebu-born politician/philanthropist.

In this report, our correspondent takes a look at the many battles fought by Kashamu in his life time.

HIS LIFE

Kashamu was born in Ogun State, Nigeria on 19 May 1958. He started his education at Ansarudeen Primary School, Ijebu Igbo and left in 1972 to complete his primary school education at St. John Modern School, Lagos. He then attended evening classes at Igbobi College while working as a licensing agent. He later went to London where he took courses in Business Management at Pitman College, London.

He was awarded a Honourary PhD by the unaccredited, diploma-mill Cambridge Graduate University, located in Massachusetts, at a privately organised ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria.

He was a Senator representing Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly. Ogun East covers eleven local government areas: Ijebu North East, Ijebu North, Ijebu-Ode, Ijebu East, Ikenne, Ipokia, Odogbolu, Obafemi Owode, Remo North, Sagamu, and Ogun Waterside. Senator Kashamu was the Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on States and Local Government.

Kashamu was also the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2019 Ogun State gubernatorial election and lost against Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress in distance 4th.

EXTRADITION DRAMA

In 1998, Kashamu was arrested in the United Kingdom on drugs-related charges after trying to enter the country with $230,000 in cash. He was acquitted and released in 2003. British authorities refused a US extradition request on drugs charges, citing concerns about his identity. However, Nigerian authorities announced their intention to deport him to the US on multiple occasions.

In June 2015, Kashamu, who was wanted by the United States government for alleged drug offences, hid in his apartment’s toilet in Lagos for six days as Nigerian anti-narcotic agents raided his home and placed him under house arrest for two weeks.

His lawyer, Ajibola Oluyede, told a federal court in Lagos that Kashamu remained in hiding while 20 masked operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency took over his bedroom.

Oluyede said despite an earlier ruling of the court that the NDLEA lift its siege on Mr. Kashamu’s home, the agency only withdrew its personnel after he was compelled to sign an undertaking.

In 2017, the Senate has advised the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, against carrying out any activity to extradite Kashamu to the United States for prosecution on alleged drug related offences.

Adopting the report of its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, the Senate said the courts should be allowed to handle the various aspects of the case, without any interference.

OBASANJO AND KASHAMU

In December 2014, a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory ordered seizure of former President, Olusegun Obasanjo’s memoirs “My Watch.”

The court ordered the police, Department of State Service (DSS), and Nigeria Customs Service to confiscate the book, while also restraining media houses from publishing excerpts.

An interim order restraining the former president from publishing his memoirs had been issued earlier, Obasanjo went ahead to launch the book, arguing that it had already been published before the court’s order.

The following day, the court ruled that it was irrelevant that the book was published before the interim order, adding that Obasanjo should have obeyed the court’s order.

Kashamu had filed motion no: FCT/HC/M/2392/2014 at the Abuja high court seeking an ex parte injunction restraining Obasanjo from publishing his memoirs.

He accused the former president of libeling him in the book, hence his move to stop its publication.

OGUN PDP STRUCTURE

Till he breathed his last on Saturday, Kashamu had running battle with the national leadership of the PDP over the party structure in his home state.

In 2018, he was expelled from the People’s Democratic Party, a decision later voided by an Abuja High Court in October 2018.

He secured the PDP gubernatorial ticket in 2019 despite stiff resistance by the national leadership which recognised former House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu as the flagbearer.

Both Kashamu and Adebutu’s factions in the state are still in court over the party structure.

Kashamu’s faction elected Samson Bamgbose – led state excos in May, while Adebutu – led group elected Sikirullahi Ogundele – led state officials just last month.

In his last interview with newsmen in May in Lagos, Kashamu warned Uche Secondus – led National Working Committee (NWC) and the former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose to stay out of the party’s crisis in the state in order to allow warring factions resolve their differences amicably. Kashamu maintained that the gladiators are in the best position to settle the dispute as “all politics are local.”

He accused Fayose of fanning ember of disunity in Ogun PDP, by backing former House of Representatives member, Hon Ladi Adebutu’s group, against the structure, which he (Kashamu) had built and nurtured in the state.

Kashamu, expressed his readiness to support true reconciliation, declaring that he’s no longer contesting for any political office.

“I urge the national leadership to leave us because all politics are local. They should leave us to resolve our problem in Ogun State. Fayose should keep to his Ekiti because he is facing his own problem over there with (Senator Biodun) Olujimi. He should remove his hands in Ogun State matter. You that could not resolve your problem in Ekiti, how can you put your mouth in Ogun State problem? That’s number one.

“Number two, Fayose, who was taken as a leader of the South West before when you betrayed me, you could not even be able to do anything in the last election, how can you be fighting again now that you want to become a leader in the South West? What kind of leader when we have a respectable governor, Seyi Makinde, there? We have other leaders. We have our father, Bode George, as a leader of South West,” he said.

The former gubernatorial candidate accused Adebutu and his former ally, Engineer Bayo Dayo of betrayal, adding that their actions may frustrate the planned reconciliation of the party.

COVID – 19 BATTLE

If he had won all his battles in the politics and business arena where he held sway, Kashamu lost the final battle to COVID – 19 which had claimed many lives across the country.

The billionaire businessman-cum-politician had tested positive to the virus, but his health reportedly grew worse and was moved to the First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos, where he died.

He reportedly had underlying chronic health conditions which made his case worse. He was 62 years old.

Senator Ben Murray – Bruce, his close ally, had confirmed his death on his twitter handle on Saturday.

“I have just lost my good friend forever to #COVID19. Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable. He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace. I pray for his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this,” he tweeted.

