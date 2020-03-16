Burna Boy releases video for ‘odogwu’

ADVERTISEMENT

Atlantic record artiste, Burna Boy has released the official music video of his latest record dubbed ‘’Odogwu’’.

The term ‘’odogwu’’ means ‘’Big man’’ or ‘’Great man’’ in Igbo language.

The record was produced by serial hitmaker, Kel P and the visual interpretation is credited to TG Omori.

Odogwu is the acts second official single for the year 2020 and a follow to his previous record titled ‘’Money play’’ released in January.

The self acclaimed African Giant dazzled to limelight in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.

