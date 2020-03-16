Breaking News
Coronavirus: CBN slashes interest rates on intervention funds to 5%
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Burna Boy releases video for ‘odogwu’
ADVERTISEMENT

Burna Boy releases video for ‘odogwu’

By Khadijat Lawal  Published Date

Atlantic record artiste, Burna Boy has released the official music video of his latest record dubbed ‘’Odogwu’’.

The term ‘’odogwu’’ means ‘’Big man’’ or ‘’Great man’’ in Igbo language.

The record was produced by serial hitmaker, Kel P and the visual interpretation is credited to  TG Omori.

Odogwu is the acts second official single for the year 2020 and a follow to his previous record titled ‘’Money play’’ released in January.

The self acclaimed African Giant dazzled to limelight in 2012 after releasing “Like to Party”, the lead single from his debut studio album L.I.F.E.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.