  3. Burna Boy premieres new single ‘Level up’ on Instagram
Burna Boy premieres new single ‘Level up’ on Instagram

By Khadijat Lawal
Burna Boy

Nigerian Afro-pop star and Grammy Award nominee, Burna Boy has delivered a freestyle version of what could be his next single, ‘Level Up.’

The song, which went live on his Instagram page @burnaboygram on Tuesday, was done as an acapella, but the singer has also been promoting it on his Twitter page.

This is coming after Burna Boy jumped on his Twitter page to answer some questions from curious fans.

 

During the questions and answers segment, he revealed a lot about himself, paid respect to a few people and subbed Reekado Banks – lightheartedly.

Our reporter observed that the singer might have been bored from self-isolation and thus using the internet for fun.

But the biggest conversation from that Instagram post was between Burna Boy and Ceeza Milli though.

Burna Boy is also set to release a new album dubbed, “Twice As Tall” in July 2020.

