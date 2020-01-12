Burna Boy, 2Baba, Anthony Joshua, DJ Cuppy, others win SoundCityMVP awards

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading African music artists including Burna Boy and Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, as well as British-Nigerian heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua, were among the group of people honoured at the 2020 SoundCityMVP award festival held in Lagos on Saturday night.

The event, which was hosted by South African TV host, Bonang Matheba, had the Crème de la Crème of Africa’s entertainment industry in attendance.

Burna Boy received three awards at the event, namely: Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Male MVP artiste.

2Baba got award of Excellence in Music, while Anthony Joshua bagged award of Excellence in Sports.

Also, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola a.k.a. DJ Cuppy got award of Excellence in Philanthropy, just as Adebola Williams and Chude Jideonwo collectively bagged the award of Excellence in Community & Socio-Political Development.

Similarly, the founder & CEO iCreateAfrica, Bright Jaja, received award of Excellence in Social Entrepreneurship & Digital Influence.

Leading African artists who performed LIVE at the Afrocentric event include Davido, Tiwa Savage, Tekno, Rema, Fireboy, Rayvanny, Ric Hassani, Stonebwoy, QDot, GoodgirlLA and Joeboy, among others.

