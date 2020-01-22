Burkina Faso in national mourning after terrorists kill 36 people

ADVERTISEMENT

The volatile West African nation of Burkina Faso on Wednesday began two days of mourning after unknown terrorists killed no fewer than 36 people.

“The gunmen attacked two villages, Alamou and Nagraogo, in the country’s north, near the border with Mali on Monday,’’ the government said in a statement.

The attackers also set fire to a primary school, a local market place and destroyed dozens of motorbikes, a key means of transport in the area.

“Security forces were fighting without pause against terrorism,’’ the government statement read.

The north of Burkina Faso, which borders on Mali and Niger, serves as a refuge for Islamist extremists who regularly attack the civilian population.

According to the United Nations, the West African country is among the world’s 10 poorest nations. (dpa/NAN)

