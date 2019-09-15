Burglars invade Benue NUJ, cart away valuables, cash

ADVERTISEMENT

Suspected burglars at the weekend invaded the secretariat of the Benue State council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and carted away some cash after vandalising the union’s vehicle.

Daily Trust gathered that the burglars broke the side glass of the union’s bus before accessing inside into the vehicle to take away its brain box and N18,000 cash.

ADVERTISEMENT

The security man on duty, explained that he took shelter at the security post of the NUJ at about 11:00pm on Friday when it began to rain heavily and slept off until 6:30am on Saturday, only to discover the vehicle had been vandalised.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

NUJ’s Chairman, Comrade Victoria Asher, who led members of the State Working Committee to inspect the damage done to the vehicle, expressed shock over the incident.

Asher further reported the matter to the ‘D’ Division of the Police just as the security man on duty at the time of the incident has been invited for questioning.

It was not the first time, the council property had been vandalised.

Our correspondent reports that, sometime ago, the NUJ Secretariat was burgled and a generating set as well as other vital items belonging to other office occupants of the Secretariat were taken away.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Benue Command, Catherine Anene, could not be reached to confirm the incident.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App