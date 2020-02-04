Burglar jailed 7 years for stealing phones in Ekiti

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ekiti State High Court has sentenced one Akin Afolarin to seven years imprisonment for burglary and stealing.

Justice Lekan Ogunmoye, in his judgment, held that Afolarin’s evidence was an afterthought before sentencing the defendant on the two counts charge.

The state’s Commissioner of Justice, Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, who led the Prosecution, said the defendant broke into the residence of the victim in Ado-Ekiti and stole two mobile phones.

The Police Special Investigation Bureau tracked one of the phones with the help of ICT to one banker who said that he bought the phone from one Seun while the said Seun explained that he bought the phone from the convict, Afolarin, the court was told.

Afolarin, claimed that he bought the phone from one Mallam Aminu but he could not produce the said Mallam Aminu either to the police or call him as a witness in court.

Justice Ogunmoye however gave the convict an option of N70,000 fine.

