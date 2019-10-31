Burdens of humanitarian services, social development

ADVERTISEMENT

Maiwada Danmallam in his article titled, ‘KPEROGI: WHEN PATIENCE IS NOT A VIRTUE’, did more than enough, to diminish the supposed nexus being fallaciously created by no gooders, trying to create a wedlock or other than work and family relationship, between Nigeria’s youngest minister, Sadiya Farouk and Mr. President. They staged an online wedding between the two, using new media tools of editing and photo-play, to impress on pre-wedding activity, that simply did not take place, for a marriage that did not happen. Ordinarily, it would have been a state wedding for crying out loud, and a General Gowon or OBJ would have atleast walked the bride down the aisle; or perhaps, a Gen. Abubakar would have been the ‘al-wali’ (grooms representative) of the wedlock. Sadiya being as young as 44, and touted as a super minister, there was bound to be all kinds of uproar and slander, as her ministry would see to a convergence of various governmental agencies, departments and initiatives, under her purview. This in turn signifies the end of ‘business-as-usual’ in the abuse of powers and procedure in those agencies, as they have a new boss, and a lady for that matter, who has been treasurer for many years, for the greater part of her political-party career. Maybe some even wished her away as bride to Baba Buhari, so that the reins of those agencies will remain in their hold.

The Honorable Minister, was the CPC’s National treasurer between 2011 to 2013, and became the APC’s National treasurer from 2013 to 2014. Sadiya is one of the very few that were part of PMB’s political career almost from inception to date, and has been a key member of Baba’s defunct MBO (Muhammadu Buhari Organisation) for over a decade. Sadiya Farouk has 2 masters degrees, one in International relations and the other in Business Administration (2011 @ ABU). She served at the National assembly and later joined the National assembly Service Commission as an administrative officer, from where she rose to the position of Principal administrative officer, before leaving the commission, for a sojourn in politics. She served as a director in the Presidential campaign council, in the directorate of election planning and monitoring, field operations and fund raising, in both the 2015 elections and the recent 2019 elections.

For a ministry that is so demanding physically and mentally, involving a lot of travel, on the spot analysis, and hands-on approach to virtually all of its activities and humanitarian services, Sadiya’s age is on her side. The Ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development has gone off to a good start, being one of the most visible, with tangible activities so far. Ofcourse some of these activities have been, before her coming like the NSIP (social investment programmes). Sadiya was promptly at the site of the Onitsha market/ tanker fire to personally assess the degree of damage and disrepair, and to empathise with the victims of the fire, who had recorded tremendous losses. She led the rapid response of the Upper Iweka/ Ochenja market area which was ravaged by an oil tanker fire. She pledged to deploy a holistic approach in finding the root cause, in assessing the damages, and in providing sustainable solutions and succour for the victims. Sadiya is on the verge of ushering Reno Omokri (a Buhari critic), over to PMB’s side as he had sarcastically vowed that if the Onitsha victims are adequately compensated, he would become a pro-baba social commentator. Sadiya has vowed to ameliorate the pains of the Onitsha victims. We will see who blinks first.

3 days ago, she was at the UN house for the official commissioning of the UN building, to celebrate UN day in Abuja. The day before, she was receiving the delegation of the UN women in Nigeria, to discuss partnership, empowerment and protection of women, especially women in the IDPs. She met with the Assistant Secretary general and Deputy executive director, Asa Regner, where the minister assured her that, ‘it’s not an option to support women, but a must’, and that they were working on programmes and initiatives with the UN women body to assuage the travails of women in IDPs and rural communities.

Just a week ago, Hon. Sadiya was at Maiduguri with the UN Under-Secretary-General for humanitarian affairs and Coordinator of emergency relief, Mr. Mark Andrew Lowcock, where they had an exchange on humanitarian needs and access with local and international partners, as well as the Borno state government.

Prior to the Maiduguri visit, she held a briefing with the Director General of the North East Development Commission, over the management of donor funds, re-settlement of victims of insurgency, reconstruction and rehabilitation of roads of affected areas and houses; and also business premises of the victims.

She was twice at the national assembly, one for an interactive session with the Senate committee on Poverty Alleviation and social development, chaired by Sen. Lawal Yahaya Gumau, as well as the House Committee on IDPs, Refugees and North East Dev. Commission. She also met with the House Committee on Women affairs and social development for another interactive session. The other visit was for the defense of the budget estimates of her ministry. Sadiya was at the #Endpoverty road walk to commemorate the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. She visited Barwa village in the FCT as part of the programme’s community engagement initiative. She was also on hand to receive a briefing from the SSA to the President on social investment programmes, as the scheme will now be under the purview of her ministry.

Hon. Sadiya Farouk is the human face of the PMB administration, leading the drive to provide succour for displaced persons, for women, children, and the teeming youth population of unemployed Nigerians. She will lead the expansion of the NSIP programme, giving out micro-credit to young entrepreneurs at little or no interest. She will supervise hands-on, the provision of food, clothing, housing and health facilities to vulnerable women in the IDP camps who have been subject to abuse, rape and all kinds of defilement, when all they deserve is better care and attention – having been victims of warfare.

As Treasurer for a presidential campaign that was not high on financial resources, Sadiya will prove to be a prudent manager of donor monies, utilising such funds for the benefit of those it is provided for, and not for the lining of pockets of corrupt officials who seem to be enjoying the warfare. It is my fervent hope that Sadiya would pay attention to the allegations by the security forces that some NGOs are in cahoots with the insurgents, and that she becomes mindful of her ministry’s interaction with these unscrupulous bodies. As it is, Sadiya is the bride of the Next Level agenda that will labor towards impacting the common man, the youth and the IDP. Not in sync with Fashola’s prayer theory, my prayer is – May God help her to be steadfast in her duties, for her work is thoroughly humanitarian!

Tahir Tahir talbanbauchi@yahoo.com

