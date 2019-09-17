Burden of Service: Adoke lied – Magu

ADVERTISEMENT

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, is said to be alarmed by the attempt by a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Bello Adoke, to rewrite history and portray himself as a victim of persecution.

A statement on Tuesday from EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said Adoke lied in his book ‘Burden of Service’ regarding the EFCC investigation of his involvement in the OPL 245 Settlement Agreement.

Uwujaren said, “In the last few days the Nigerian media has been awash with previews of Adoke’s book, titled: “Burden of Service: Reminiscences of Nigeria’s former Attorney General.”

He said in the book Adoke took aim at the EFCC boss as being part of a deadly triumvirate that had been hounding and persecuting him since he left office in 2015.

Uwujaren said the other two alleged traducers, mentioned by Adoke is the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo and former Senate Leader, Alli Ndume.

“Adoke claims that he had been viciously maligned by this threesome to the extent that he contemplated suicide,” he added.

Specifically, he claimed in Chapter 8 of the book, that Magu was recruited by Prof. Osinbajo to hound and persecute him despite, as he claimed, his role in reinstating Magu to the EFCC from the police “where he had been vegetating.”

Uwujaren said the Chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, categorically states that at no time did the Vice President discuss, counsel, or direct him in any way on any issue concerning Mr. Adoke.

“It is wicked and evil to make such a false allegation against anybody especially where it is based on hearsay,” he added.

He said the investigation of the Oil Prospecting License 245 Settlement deal, known as the Malabu Scandal, by EFCC was not a witch-hunt or malice.

He noted that the Magu-led leadership of the Commission, in consideration of persistent public demand for closer scrutiny of the transaction, coupled with emerging information suggestive of opacity in the consummation of the deal acted in the national interest.

He said the investigation had been discreet, with no threat of direct physical harm to Adoke or any other person implicated in the deal.

The Commission’s investigation, he says, holds Adoke liable in the matter of the implementation of the settlement and resolution of agreements on Oil Prospecting License OPL 245 and OPL 214 between Malabu Oil and Gas Ltd, belonging to former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete and the federal government of Nigeria in 2010.

