Buratai warns against politicization of security, says Nigeria’s unity non-negotiable

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai has strongly warned those individuals who are unnecessarily politicizing security-related issues in the country for undue political gains to henceforth refrain from doing so.

General Buratai gave the warning when he paid an operational visit to troops of Exercise Harbin Kunama III at 1 Division Super Camp Kuyelo at Kuyelo district, in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Monday.

Acting Director Army Public Relations Col. Sagir Musa who stated this in a Press Release said the Lieutenant General emphasized that the security and unity of the country are non-negotiable.

He therefore cautioned all those playing politics with the Security issues of our country to have a rethink as the Nigerian Army will continue to remain firm and decisive in combating all threats to the security and unity of the nation towards the continuous provision of an enabling environment for peace, national security, and national development at large.

Lieutenant General, Burrata used the opportunity to inspect troops tactical deployments and later addressed the soldiers and enjoined them to be ruthless and decisive in dealing with the bandits.

Col Musa said General Buratai observed that the security situation in the country as a whole has greatly improved, and commended them for the commitment and sacrifice which they have continued to demonstrate in the discharge of their constitutional roles to their fatherland.

He said: “General Buratai noted that owing to such commitments and sacrifices by them as well as their colleagues in the North East, armed Bandits in the North West and Boko Haram terrorists in the North East have been technically defeated.”

COAS, therefore, urged the troops not to relent or become complacent until all the remaining bandits and other criminal elements are completely eliminated from our communities.

