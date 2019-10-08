Buratai to troops: Remain ruthless to kidnappers, bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, has directed troops in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States, among others, to maintain the aggressive posture against unrepentant bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers.

Buratai, according to a statement yesterday by the army’s spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, made the charge while addressing the troops at the Headquarters 1 Brigade in Gusau, Zamfara State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Buratai commended the troops for their commitment and professional disposition towards sustaining and consolidating on the ongoing peace deal in the state.

He reiterated the combat readiness and resolve of the Nigerian Army to protect lives and property of all law abiding Nigerians.

He further enjoined the troops to remain disciplined, committed, dedicated and absolutely loyal to constituted authorities at all times.

He asked them to adhere to the Nigerian Army’s extant Rules of Engagement and Code of Conduct during operations and training exercises, warning that human rights violations by any personnel would never be condoned.

According to him, “No officer or soldier should take laws into his/her hands, innocent civilians must be protected at all times, rights abuses will never be encouraged, condoned or go unpunished”.

He assured the troops of the commitment of the army under his leadership to their welfare and that of their families.

He informed them of the speedy completion of the numerous ongoing residential and office accommodations, water projects and provision of medical facilities in the newly established barracks in Gusau and others in the newly formed units and formations across the country.

While in Gusau, Buratai inspected projects in the barracks and visited wounded-in-action soldiers at the Federal Medical Centre Gusau.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App