Buratai to commission 3 Armoured Division’s Rhino golf course

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, will commission the newly remodelled Rhino golf course of the 3rd Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, Maxwell Khobe Cantonment, Plateau state, in two weeks time.

The General Officer Commanding the 3 Armoured Division, Major General Nuhu Angbazo, stated this on Saturday, shortly before a ceremonial tee-off to commence a special kitty tournament as part of the Army Day celebration activities at the course in Rukuba, near Jos.

The Rhino golf course was commissioned in 1993 by the then military administration of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida but Angbazo stated on Saturday that the officers of 3 division had felt the need to revive the golf course and the Chief of Army Staff had made provisions for the division to completely renovate the course.

The GOC said the COAS is expected to visit the state in two weeks time where he will commission the renovated golf course, adding that “the golf course is meant for us to interact as part of our civil military administration and part of activities marking the Nigerian Army Day.”

Captain of the Rhino golf course, Major General Olayinka Oshinowo (rtd), said the tournament had attracted golfers from all over the country but stressed that while professional golfers will do more of marshalling, those participating were mostly the amateurs.

General Oshinowo said Rhino golf course had witnessed several annual championships but stated that this was the first tournament as part of activities marking the Army Day celebrations in the division.

