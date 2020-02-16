Buratai Thumps up 2020 Lagos Polo Tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

The enduring involvement of the Lagos Polo Club in the development of the noble game of polo in Nigeria and beyond has received an official commendation from the Nigerian Army.

Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai made this declaration at the legendary Ribadu Polo Ground in Ikoyi, venue of the ongoing 2020 international polo tournament in Lagos. He noted that the club’s committee with the noble game of polo has positively impacted the promotion of the game around the country.

Buratai also stated that the unequalled involvement of Lagos Polo Club in the promotion of the King of Games and the promotion of tourism for over a century has helped in redirecting the energy of the youth by engaging them positively.

Buratai who was received by the President of the Lagos Polo Club, Ayo Olashoju as the Special Guest of Honour at the finale of the first stage of the international polo event noted the high standard of the tournament and commended the tenacity of the Lagos club for presenting a platform for Nigerian polo players to excel.

“The Nigerian Army has a long tie with the noble game of polo that has brought honours to Nigeria and with the support of the corporate sector, the Nigerian Army is capable and ready to contribute its quota to the promotion of polo and sports generally in the country,” General Buratai said in a chat with Polo Royals.

Leighton Sao Polo team had last Sunday, edged Shoreline 9-8 to emerge champions of the Open Cup of the GTBank Lagos International Polo Tournament. The finals played before a full house that included the Chief of Army Staff and other dignitaries, marked the end of the opening week of the prestigious 2020 Lagos polo fiesta.

Leighton Sao Polo team formed by Bowale Jolaosho, Seyi Oyinlola, Martin Juaregui and Manuel Crespo took to a flying start with Argentine seven-year goale, Crespo, netting twice before Ashraf Yahaya halved the deficit of a bumper-to-bumper five chukka match.

Fellow Argentine Pipi Greguoli +4 levelled the match with a sensational goal which brought the crowd to their feet but Crespo would not be outshined as he registered another goal.

The shoreline was completed by Adebayo Karim and Julio Santiago Estrada and they kept the pressure on their opponents all through but they eventually fell short losing 9-8.

In the preceding match, Khalifa Adams inspired Lagos Golden Alchemy to a 6-0 victory over Ibadan Eleyele to win the Silver Cup.

Alchemy, which also had Bilal Dantata, Sadiq Dantata and Haliru Suleiman, took over the driver’s seat right from the start of the first chukka, with Adams driving in a low shot. Suleiman also got his name on the score sheet before Adams got his second for a comfortable 3-0 second chukka lead.

Eleyele which had the quartet of Jide Balogun, Bola Adeyemi, Abdulmalik Bariki and Salisu Umar put on a great fight but they were puzzled by the all-round aggressiveness of the Lagos team who went on to score three more goals notably in the third chukka for a resounding victory.

Special Guest of Honour, Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Buratai led other dignitaries to give out prizes to the winners and runners-up at the colourful closing ceremony in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Earlier, Lieghton Saopolo had last Saturday became the first team to win a major prize in the ongoing tournament, defeating STL 9-8 in a tense final decided before a full house at the foremost Ribadu Road polo ground in Ikoyi.

The Sheyi Oyinlola and Bowale Jolaoso powered side that started with a spark, against their highly-rated rivals Lagos STL scoring goals in the early minutes of the first chukka and led till the final chukka, to earn a hard-fought victory.

Oba of Lagos, His Royal Majesty Oba Rilwan Akiolu who was the Special Guest of Honour of the day, led other top dignitaries to present the prizes to the winners and runners-up at a brief prize presentation ceremony.

The grand finale of the much anticipated final week of the international fiesta comes up today (Sunday), with a large number of dignitaries including Aliko Dangote, Segun Agbaje MD/CEO GTBank, among others expected.

That colourful closing ceremony would be preceded by finals of the Low Cup and prestigious Majekodunmi Cup. Two subsidiary titles the Italian Ambassador’s Cup and the Independence Cup will also be won today.

