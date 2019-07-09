Buratai remains Army Chief despite Adeosun’s promotion to Lieutenant General

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army on Tuesday announced the promotion of Major General Lamidi Adeosun to the rank of Lieutenant General, same as the current Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Colonel Sagir Musa, in a statement said President Muhammadu Buhari approved the accelerated promotion of two senior officers and a subaltern.

He said the officers were granted promotion for their extra-ordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter-insurgency operation in the North-eastern part of the country.

Musa said, “the two senior officers are Major General Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations at Army Headquarters who has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and Brigadier General Abdulmalik Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole Maiduguri, who was promoted to the rank of Major General.”

He also announced the promotion of Lieutenant AJ Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion Bauchi to the new rank of Captain in the Nigerian Army.

Musa said President Muhammadu Buhari has conveyed his personal congratulations to the promoted officers and charged them to continue to be shining examples to their colleagues.

He added that the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, on behalf of officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army felicitate with the newly promoted officers and extends his best wishes to them in all their future endeavours.

Daily Trust reports that the announcement of the promotion of Adeosun to the rank of Lieutenant General triggered speculations that he has been appointed Chief of Army Staff replacing Buratai.

However, as at the time of filing this report, Daily Trust could not ascertain the change in Service Chief for the Army, as Buratai remained substantive Army Chief despite Adeosun’s promotion.

