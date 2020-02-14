Buratai orders evacuation of stranded passengers on Maiduguri-Damboa road

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Friday ordered his convoy to evacuate some passengers whose vehicle broke down along Maiduguri-Damboa road in Borno State.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Buratai who was en route at the time, ensured that all passengers in the vehicle were evacuated into one of the vehicles in his convoy.

The action was borne out of the fact that the road was recently reopened by Nigerian Army after over a year of closure.

The passenger vehicles were usually escorted in convoy by team of security agencies to and from Maiduguri to their destinations.

The driver of the vehicle, Emmanuel John, told newsmen that he was part of the passenger vehicles’ convoy from Maiduguri on Friday morning before he lost its shaft along the road.

John said he and his passengers were in confusion and fear before the arrival of Buratai’s convoy, adding that the gesture was a prayer answered for them.

He commended COAS for his commitment to safety of citizens as well as the army for their service to humanity in Borno and the nation at large.

The driver said he intended to manage his vehicle to the nearest military check point and wait for incoming vehicles to help him tow it back to Maiduguri.

“I ply this road everyday to Chibok and back to Maiduguri,” he said.

NAN reports that the road is the shortest route from Maiduguri to different parts of the state like Danboa, Biu, Chibok and part of the neighboring states.

During the closure of the road, commuters had to spend about eight hours through other routes to get to their destinations.

While on the route, Buratai visited various troops locations and Headquarters 25 Task Force Brigade in Damboa. (NAN)

