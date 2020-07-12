Buratai inaugurates Infantry Polo Ground in Jaji

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai has further deepened the military’s enduring relationship with the noble game with the inauguration of the Infantry Polo Ground in Jaji, Kaduna State.

Buratai who performed the groundbreaking ceremony at Jaji Military Cantonment in Kaduna, declared that the Nigerian Army and the ancient game of kings enjoy an enduring relationship that dates back over a century.

The COAS who was on a working visit to military facilities in the state, launched the Jaji Polo Club last week Thursday as part of his engagements that includes a visit to the Special Forces trainees comprising of elements of 81 Battalion and the newly formed 198 and 199 Special Forces Battalions at the Nigeria Army School of Infantry in Jaji, Kaduna State.

The army boss was delighted that on completion, the Jaji polo ground will give the soldiers and Nigerian youths a good opportunity to harness their talents to the fullest and participate fully in the game that has remained the favourite sport of the military since 1904 when the British military officers introduced it in the country.

“Nigeria had been known to be good in polo game in the past and so we must revive the game that the country is well known for.

“If you go round the country, almost all the polo grounds are sited on Nigerian Army lands, we want to re-establish ourselves fully, while working towards global participation in all polo activities and the process has already started with procuring equestrian equipment and horses,” the COAS added.

