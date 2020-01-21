Buratai cautions local, foreign interests on national security matters

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Tukur Buratai, yesterday asked all local and foreign interests to exhibit more commitment and restraint on issues of our national security and avoid taking sides.

He said all their actions and utterances must be tailored towards supporting the national cause with a view to restoring peace and tranquility to Nigeria.

The European Union Parliament had on Sunday reportedly alleged that there was no progress in the fight against the Boko Haram insurgency.

But is a statement yesterday by the Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Colonel Aminu Iliyasu, the Chief of Army Staff warned all enemies of Nigeria and Nigerians taking delight in the sufferings of citizens that the day of reckoning “is at their doorsteps.”

He enjoined all well-meaning Nigerians, especially those in the northeast and friends of Nigeria elsewhere to fully support the counter-insurgency operations as well as the fight against all forms of criminality across the nation.

He reassured Nigerians that the counter-insurgency operations in the northeast and other ongoing operations were still on course.

He said current indicators revealed successes across the various theatres of operations.

“After a careful review of the Nigerian Army operations in the North East, it is pertinent to state that, Headquarters Nigerian Army has gladly observed the renewed zeal and determination by troops to take the counter-insurgency operations to its logical conclusion.

“The COAS unequivocally assures troops that their sacrifices and that of our fallen colleagues will never be in vain as he reiterates the unreserved commitment of the Nigerian Army to defend our country and her citizens no matter the prize or odds.

“The recent moribund activity of Boko Haram/Islamic State West Africa Province insurgents is synonymous with the kicks of a dying horse gasping for the last breath,” he added.

