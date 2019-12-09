Buni suspends traditional ruler over sodomy

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has suspended the ward head of Fannami Ward, Lawan Ari, Gashu’a, in Gashua in Bade Local Government Area for allegedly raping a six-year-old boy.

The Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, in a statement yesterday, said the governor had been briefed about the case “in which a ward head was alleged to have committed rape against a six-year-old boy.”

Bego said Buni had directed that appropriate administrative and legal measures be taken swiftly to investigate and prosecute the matter.

“Consequently, the traditional ruler involved has been suspended indefinitely from his position as ward head of Fannami Ward, Gashu’a pending the outcome of police investigation into the matter.

“A letter to that effect has already been served on the ward head by the Bade Local Government Council.

“The victim has also been evaluated and treated by the medical personnel at General Hospital, Gashu’a,” he stated.

