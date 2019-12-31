Buni signs 2020 Finance, Appropriation Bills

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday signed the 2020 Finance and Appropriation Bills.

He said the budget was the first concrete step his administration was taking to continue along the trajectory of socio-economic development of the state.

The governor put the implementation of the 2019 budget at 85.3 percent.

He directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies to renew their commitment to the determination and hard work and dedication needed for a successful implementation of the 2020 budget, in keeping with his administration’s resolve to take the state to the next level of development

He also directed the Chief Accounting Officers of the MDAs to uphold the provisions of the budget and prepare implementation work plans that must align with those budgetary provisions.

He said this should be undertaken in conjunction with and under the guidance of the Office of the Secretary to the State Government and the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning.

Buni said his administration’s commitment to transparent, effective and accountable financial and resource management remained resolute, pledging that “We will insha-Allah execute the projects and services appropriated for in the 2020 Budget to the best of our ability.”

He stressed the need to cut wasteful expenditure across the MDAs, saying “In tight budgetary times such as now, we need every ministry and agency of government to be effective and to try to achieve more with less. We also need to implement every possible strategy we have to prop up the revenue we generate internally so that we have the capacity and adequate financial muscle needed to achieve the objectives of the budget.

The governor thanked the speaker and members of the House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the 2020 Finance and Appropriation Bills.

“This is a significant step that would enable us to continue to execute numerous developmental projects in order to bring about a rapid socio-economic and infrastructural transformation of the state.

Out of the N108, 314, 101, 082 passed by the House, the sum of N50,518,800,000.00has been earmarked for capital expenditure while N57,795,301,082 will be devoted to recurrent services.

