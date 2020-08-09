Buni, Oba urge peace, clean campaign in Edo

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, All Progressives Congress Caretaker Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and the Oba of Benin, Ewuare II, have advised party supporters to avoid violence and campaign of calumny in next month’s governorship election in Edo State.

Buni gave the advice in Benin during the flag-off of its governorship campaign and presentation of the party’s flag to the candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

“You should not be involved in violence during the campaign and election because victory is ours.

“You should ensure that you go out and vote for APC, your vote will count,” he said.

Buni added that they were in Edo to flag-off the campaign to take the state back to the APC, adding, “last four years we voted for APC and now we want you to vote for APC and claim our state.”

The National Chairman, APC Campaign Council, and Kano State Governor, Abdullah Umar Ganduje, said with the crowd at the campaign flag-off, the APC would win the election.

He said with the simple agenda of the party’s candidate, victory was already assured.

He commended the state APC for the successful swearing-in of the 14 members-elect who had not been inaugurated.

A former governor of the state and past national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, said Ize-Iyamu was coming to re-engineer the development of the state.

Dignitaries at the event included Lagos State governor Babajide Samwolu, Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodu, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Hope Uzodima of Imo State, Isiaka Oyetola of Osun, Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger, Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna, Minister of Transport, Rotimi Ameachi, among others.

The Oba advised the candidates of various political parties to preach peace and shun campaign of calumny.

He gave the advice yesterday in Benin when the governorship candidate of the APC, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, led other members of the party on a courtesy visit.

According to him, the palace has always remained neutral in state politics because all those involved are all his children.

“The throne is not partisan and this is because of the expectations of our people and because of the laid down rules by our forefathers.

“It is said the voice of men is the voice of God. It is when the people make their choice to elect the person they want as a governor, and after that, we pray for the person who has been elected,” he said.

