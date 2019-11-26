Buni inspects N2.5bn road, N234m Buni-Yadi hospital projects

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has inspected road projects embarked upon by his administration in Buni-Yadi, Babbangida, Damagum and Jajimaji towns of the state.

The state government is spending over N2.5billion on the construction of township roads and concrete drainages in the four towns

The governor also inspected the ongoing renovation and rehabilitation of the Buni-Yadi General Hospital where the state government is committing N234 million.

The governor, who expressed appreciation with the progress of work on the two projects, however, urged the contractors to speed up and deliver according to specifications and contractual agreements.

He noted that Buni-Yadi is one of the hardest hit areas by the Boko Haram insurgency which, he said, at its height, displaced most of the people of the area.

He commended the people for their resilience and prayers, and the security agencies for their efforts in restoring peace and security.

“Five years ago, we could not stand here. In fact, this local government was taken over by the insurgents before it was liberated by the security forces.

“We are grateful to Almighty Allah and thank our security forces for the peace that we now enjoy. This is why it is important that the government provides these infrastructural facilities to help the people resume their normal life,” he said.

Buni drew the attention of security agencies to the need to reopen the Buni-Yadimarket which was closed down over security concerns.

He said reopening the market would help reinforce the confidence and trust his administration was trying to build in the people as they return and resume life in their communities.

Buni also promised to construct ultra-modern markets in Nguru and six other towns.

Buni’s administration is currently undertaking new township road projects in three other towns across the state namely, Damagum, Babbangida and Jajimaji in Fune, Tarmuwa and Karasuwa LGAs respectively.

