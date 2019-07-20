Buni, Gates, Dangote review immunization progress in Yobe

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Mr Bill Gates, and Chairman of Dangote Foundation Alhaji Aliko Dangote have committed to do more to strengthen Routine Immunization and general primary healthcare in Yobe State, as the state makes appreciable progress in immunization coverage over the last six months.

The trio made the commitment yesterday in a mid-year review meeting to review the progress made in the area of routine immunization as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that the three parties signed for an additional period of five years.

The meeting took place via videoconferencing with Buni at Polio Emergency Operations Centre in Abuja and Mr Gates and Dangote joining in from Seattle in the United States.

Governor Buni, who thanked Mr. Gates and Alhaji Dangote for the MoU, said that as a result of the partnership with their two foundations, the Yobe State Government is able to reach ‘more eligible newborns, children and women with vaccines and other lifesaving commodities’.

The governor assured that his administration will pay all counterpart funds promptly to ensure that the state remains polio-free.

Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gates, praised “good progress” in routine immunization as well as improvement in the “quality of vaccination campaign” in Yobe and urged the governor to ensure timely release of counterpart funds to continue with the effort.

Chairman of Dangote Foundation, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, also commended Yobe’s progress “in healthcare, including immunization”. He said that overall health sector fund release in the state is commendable at 50 percent, but noted that the 10 percent threshold in primary healthcare must be increased.

Dangote assured Buni of support necessary to ensure that there is no case of polio in the state.

