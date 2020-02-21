Buni flags off distribution of livelihood items to returnee IDPs

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday flagged off the distribution of the livelihood support materials to internally displaced persons in Gaidam, Gujba, Gulani and Yunusari Local Government Areas of the state.

The distribution was in conjunction with the African Development Bank under the Agro-Processing, Productivity Enhancement, and Livelihood Improvement Support Project.

The items consisted of 300 animal traction packages, ram fattening, goat breeding, fish farming items, chicken production materials, artisanal fishing materials, improved seeds package and dignity kit packages.

Buni said: “In all, 5,293 people from the four local government areas will benefit. For the purpose of achieving the desired goals, it is significant for me to enjoin beneficiaries of these livelihood and empowerment packages to avoid selling the materials off under whatever pretext. They should ensure that the materials are put into proper use for their own maximum benefits.”

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to uplifting the welfare of the people. He said the people of the four local government areas were among the worst-hit by “the senseless” Boko Haram Insurgency in the whole of the northeast part.

Buni said his government would work with the African Development Bank to ensure to extend the gesture to other local government areas of the state.

