Buni flags off construction of Potiskum Truck Transit Park

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday laid the foundation stone for the construction of Potiskum Truck Transit Park which he said would create 5000 direct jobs when completed.

He said the park was meant to bring trucking business in the state under one roof and provide the opportunity for expansion and more wealth creation.

“We reckoned that as the town with possibly the highest concentration of trailer trucks in the whole of northern Nigeria, Potiskum would be a lot better if we established a park where the ever-growing trucking business is brought under one roof.

“Economies that do better are those that take investments in the wellbeing of their people seriously”, explaining that the Park will be built under the Pubic-Private Partnership in collaboration with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

“We are committed to ensuring the success of the project in every possible way. Consequently, we will ensure that clean, drinkable water, electricity and access road are provided to the site when completed, so that the Potiskum Truck Transit Park is ready for business from the very start”, Buni said.

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council, Hassan Bello, said the park would enhance the safety of cargo and standardize truck driving.

