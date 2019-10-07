Buni, Fika emir condemn attack on Jajere emir’s palace

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has condemned attack on the palace of the Emir of Jajere in Tarmuwa Local Government Area of the state.

The governor spoke yesterday during a sympathy visit to the emir, Alhaji Hamza Mai Buba Ibn Isa Mashio, in Tarmuwa town.

Represented by his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, Buni noted with dismay ‘‘the way security operatives handled the attack situation on Saturday’’.

He said the state government has been consistent in providing logistics support to security agencies across the state, “yet, Babbangida and Buni-Gari have remained easy targets for the terrorists”.

“We cannot always wait for our people to be attacked and then we console them, hence the need for proactive measures to curb the situation”, he said.

Part of the palace was burnt just as it was looted, it was gathered. The governor called on the security agencies to improve in their operations.

Similarly, the Emir of Fika and Chairman, Yobe Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Muhammadu Ibn Abali Muhammad Idrissa, also condemned the attack.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar, the Emir viewed with concern the attack as a deliberate attempt to thwart the laudable efforts of the traditional institutions in building peace across the state and nation.

He said as custodians of culture and promoters of peace, the traditional institutions is committed to building peace in the society and needs to be respected in that regard.

He called on all well-meaning members of the society to join hands with the traditional institution in promoting peace and development.

“The institution is open to all meaningful discussions that would promote peaceful coexistence and economic growth in our society,” he said.

The emir also appealed to members of the society to report all acts that are capable of breaching peace and unity across the state.

He enjoined all and sundry to embrace peace, support and cooperate with the government in building a viable and prosperous state.

