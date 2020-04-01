Buni, deputy, others donate salaries to COVID-19 fight

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni and his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana have donated 50 percent of their basic salaries to the state’s COVID-19 Support Fund to help accelerate the efforts towards dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement yesterday by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Information and Culture, who is also the COVID-19 Resource Mobilization Sub-Committee Secretary, Abdullahi Bego, the government continues to adopt various measures to ensure that the coronavirus disease does not break out in the state.

He said following Buni’s example, members of the State Executive Council, the Secretary to the State Government, the Head of Service and the Chief of Staff to the Governor were also donating 50 percent of their basic salaries to the Fund.

Bego added that “all permanent secretaries, chief executive of boards and parastatals, permanent members of commissions, including the Local Government Service Commission, the House of Assembly Service Commission, the Judicial Service Commission, the Teaching Service Board, the Science and Technical Schools Board, the State Independent Electoral Commission, the Fiscal Responsibility Board, the Arabic and Islamic Education Board, the Bureau For Public Procurement, Civil Service Commission and the Pilgrims Welfare Commission, as well as the Directors of Personnel Management currently in charge of the 17 local government councils will also donate 50 percent of their basic salaries to the effort to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

“The State Assembly Speaker, Hon. Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, his deputy, Hon. Mohammed Auwal Isa and 22 other members of the House of Assembly are also putting their shoulders behind the effort by donating 50 percent of their basic salaries.

“The state’s judiciary is also chipping in with the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi making available 50 percent of their basic salaries to the effort to convert COVID-19.”

