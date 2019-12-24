Buni commends army for repelling B/Haram attack on Damaturu

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni yesterday commended the army, the Air Force and other security forces for repelling the Sunday’s attempt by Boko Haram insurgents to infiltrate Damaturu,.

Buni, who had been briefed on the incident, paid tribute to the security forces for the sustained onslaught against the insurgents “which denied them a chance to conduct their campaign of terrorist violence in Damaturu.”

According to a statement by the Commissioner for Information, Home Affairs and Culture, Abdullahi Bego, the governor noted that the effort to prevent and thwart Boko Haram violence must be sustained and deepened and must necessarily remain “an all-hands-on-deck affair.”

He also urged the people of the state to continue to support the efforts of the military and other security forces by providing any information they might have on any suspicious movements or activities.

He specifically urged Imams and other religious leaders to intensify prayers in their mosques and places of worship for divine intervention in the security situation in the state and the country.

The governor, currently in Saudi Arabia for umrah, has also observed, along with numerous other people, special prayers for Almighty Allah to protect the people of the state and the rest of the country from the evils of terrorists, insurgents and other criminals.

Buni called on people in Damaturu and across the state to remain calm and resilient as well as to continue to pray for improved peace and security.

