Buni approves N251m for LG retirees

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State has approved N251.5m for the payment of benefits to 174 retired local government staff, a statement from his Director-General for Press Affairs, Abdullahi Bego, said yesterday.

Out of the amount, N195.8m will be paid to 139 living retired staff while the balance of N55.7m will be paid to the next-of-kin of 35 deceased workers. It is batch 37 in the list of benefit payments to retired local government workers, the statement said.

It would be recalled that on August 27, 2019, the governor had approved N365.5m for the payment of accumulated pension arrears and gratuities of 279 other local government retirees. Similarly, on July 4, 2019, he approved N228.9m for the payment of benefits of another batch of l98 local government retirees.

“These payments follow verification of the beneficiaries by a committee on payment of LG staff benefits headed by the Auditor-General for Local Governments,” Bego added.

