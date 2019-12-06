Buni approves N247m for LG retirees, N43m for staff arrears

ADVERTISEMENT

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni has approved N247, 001, 975.93 for the payment of gratuity and pension arrears for 194 additional local government retirees.

Of the 194 beneficiaries, 62 are deceased and their entitlements amounting to N83, 886, 547.24 will be paid to their next of kin. The remaining 132 living retirees will receive a total of N163, 115, 428.69.

According to a statement yesterday by the governor’s spokesman, Abdullahi Bego, this is batch 38th in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government staff.

Bego recalled that on October 18, Governor Buni had approved N251, 560, 078.35 for the payment of 174 local government retirees.

He said the governor had also approved N43, 918, 841.21 for the payment of arrears of promotion benefits of local government staff.

He said out of the amount, N36, 379, 465.50 would be paid to 3, 612 mainstream local government staff; while 245 personnel who migrated to the State Universal Basic Education Commission would receive N4, 821, 538.55 as arrears for the promotion they received to their current grade levels.

Bego said another 113 staff, who were migrated to the Primary Healthcare Management Board, would receive N2, 717, 837.16 as their promotion arrears.

He said the governor had also approved for the implementation of the CONHESS Salary Scale for veterinary staff of the local governments, adding that “Effective December 2019, His Excellency has approved N24, 893, 932.00 as monthly increment on the salaries of the benefitting veterinary staff.”

