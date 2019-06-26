Buni appoints Goje as Executive Secretary, Yobe SEMA

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state on Wednesday approved the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Goje as the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

In a statement by the Information Officer of Yobe state Head of Service, Hussaini Mai Suleh, he said the appointment takes immediate effect.

“Until his appointment, Dr. Mohammed Goje was the state Humanitarian/Vaccine Analyst with Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), supporting Bill and Melinda Gates (BMGF) tripartite grant in Yobe state”, the statement read.

