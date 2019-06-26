Breaking News
Thursday: NiMET makes weather prediction for Abuja, Kano, Lagos, others
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Buni appoints Goje as Executive Secretary, Yobe SEMA
ADVERTISEMENT

Buni appoints Goje as Executive Secretary, Yobe SEMA

By Hamisu Kabir Matazu, Damaturu Published Date
Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.
Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state on Wednesday approved the appointment of Dr. Mohammed Goje as the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

In a statement by the Information Officer of Yobe state Head of Service, Hussaini Mai Suleh, he said the appointment takes immediate effect.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Until his appointment, Dr. Mohammed Goje was the state Humanitarian/Vaccine Analyst with Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI), supporting Bill and Melinda Gates (BMGF) tripartite grant in Yobe state”, the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.