Buni announces N41m for Nigerian Legion

Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, on behalf of the state government, yesterday in Damaturu announced a donation of N40 million to the Nigeria Legion in the state.

The governor also announced his personal donation of N1 million.

Speaking on the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration and launching of the Emblem Appeal Week, he appealed to individuals and humanitarian organizations, corporate bodies and other stakeholders to donate generously to the coffers of the Nigerian Legion’s Welfare Fund.

He urged the people of the state to continue to pray for the repose of the souls of the fallen heroes, improved security in the state, the northeast and the country.

He said: It is a known fact that the patriots that we are gathered here to honour and to remember have sacrificed their lives for us – to resolve conflicts and ensure peace not only in our communities, our state, or our country but even in different parts of the world. Many of those veterans fought during the First and Second World Wars, and during our nation’s Civil War to keep our country together. They have participated in peace keeping operations in different parts of Africa and in other parts of the World under United Nations Peace Missions.

“They have also participated in internal security operations, particularly in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency and other forms of criminal activities. They did all this in defence of our liberty, and the promotion of peace, unity and our collective security.

“In everything they have done during their years of service, the ex-servicemen have exhibited a high degree of loyalty, courage and a selfless devotion to the nation they are so proud to defend. It is sad that some of these patriots have lost their lives in the line of duty and, as a result, have left behind defendants including wives, children, parents and other relations. Many others have lost a part of themselves in the battlefield and have returned disabled.”

