BUK loses DVC, Prof. Haruna Wakili

The Deputy Vice Chancellor (Admin) Bayero University Kano, Professor Haruna Wakili is dead.

He died at the age of 60 Saturday morning at the National Hospital in Abuja after a protracted illness.

Daily Trust gathered that the late academician would be buried in his home town at Hadejia, Jigawa State.

Wakili was the former Director Research and Training (Mambayya House).

He was also a onetime Commissioner for Education in Jigawa State.

