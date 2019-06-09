BUK launches ‘one man one tree’ project to curb air pollution

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has embarked on massive planting of domestic tree species around the campus with a view to curbing the effect of air pollution.

Over 3,000 tree seedlings have been acquired for onward distribution to willing members of staff and students as well as the public for planting in any part of the state.

The project was part of the institution’s contribution to stemming the menace of air pollution in line with the theme of this year’s world environment day ‘Beat Air Pollution’.

Speaking during a commemorative ceremony organized to mark the 2019 world environment day in Kano, the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics) of the university, Professor Adamu Idris Tanko, urged Nigerians to always be conscious of their environmental resources to ensure that it is conducive for living.

According to him, “Whatever we do locally has some significance in addressing or worsening the environmental issues; that’s the message we are trying to send to people to see that each and every one of us has some contribution to make to maintain good workings of the environment.

“This year the key thing is we want to beat the air pollution. Since our industrial capabilities are not up to the level that will significantly reduce air pollution, we also can use the trees to remove the pollutants from the air; that is the reason why we have these seedlings and they are ready to be given out to individuals to plant and nurture” the DVC said.

The keynote speaker, Professor Ibrahim Baba Yakubu, appealed to the Kano state government to invest into mass transport services so as to put out tricycles off the roads which he identified as one of the major contributors to air pollution in the capital city.

“Air pollution in Kano city leaves much to be desired because it has escalated. If you look at our transportation system, in Kano for instance we have more than four million tricycles on the road at any moment; and if you have such a huge number carrying just two to four passengers, that leaves much to be desired.

“It means therefore that we are contributing so much carbon dioxide, sulphur dioxide and other pollutants. The best way to address that is to do mass transport system instead of having 4 million tricycles carrying 4 and you have 4million of them at any moment,” he said.

