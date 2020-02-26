BUK digital radio goes on air, as efforts intensified for TV station

ADVERTISEMENT

A multi-million-naira digital Frequency Modulation (FM) radio studio complex has been commissioned at Bayero University Kano.

The radio station was established with the support of MacArthur Foundation, USA, through its African office in Nigeria with a view to improving quality of training and practice of investigative and data driven journalism in the institution.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Muhammad Yahuza Bello, said the university had received another grant for the establishment of a direct satellite television station for commercial and educational services.

He said the university had already acquired operational license for the TV station which is expected to go into full operation early next year.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“In the last four years we have not only consolidated on our effort, but moved to revolutionized the study of broadcasting through the construction and equipping of a new studio complex for the Digital BUK FM Radio which is ready for commissioning.

“Equally, we have been granted a direct satellite broadcast license to establish and operate a commercial and education services television station. We are hopeful that the BUK TV station will go into full operation early next year,” he added.

He underscored the non-negotiable role of broadcasting in promoting the country’s democracy, appealing to all stakeholders to “support and encourage investigative journalism for evidence based broadcasting so that the media, especially at the grassroots level, can be effective in keeping the process of governance accountable”.

He thanked MacArthur Foundation for numerous interventions in various critical areas of research and infrastructural development within the university and promised to ensure maximum utilization of the radio facility for optimum results.

Earlier, in his welcome address, the convener of the ceremony, Professor Umaru Pate, a onetime Dean of the Faculty of Communication, said the studio complex was established from the $700,000 (N252m) grant the faculty won in 2016 from MacArthur Foundation to upgrade the quality of training and research in investigative and data driven journalism.

He said three years after the faculty had been able to achieve its major targets which saw to the revolutionising of the communication studies curriculum at the university.

He said based on the performance of the first grant, MacArthur Foundation had renewed the grant with additional $800, 000 (N288m) for another two years for many more projects including the establishment of the BUK Television.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App