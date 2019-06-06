Build home-based dominated Super Eagles in future — Baribote

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Victor Baribote, former Vice-President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Thursday urged the football governing body in the country to build a Super Eagles team that would be dominated by home-based players in the future.

Baribote told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that such a team was imperative to restore the country’s lost glory in football.

He explained that only players that ply their trade in the country would be able to display the Nigerian style of football.

“You cannot play European style of football more than the Europeans themselves.

“So, there is no need imitating them, let us show our style which is speed and strength as being used in our league,” Baribote said.

The former NFF vice-president advised the Super Eagles managers to de-emphasise the invitation of foreign-based players whom, he said, had lost touch of Nigerian style of football.

Baribote said that only a home-based team that had played together overtime would be able to make Nigeria proud.

According to him, we should look inwards for raw talents in our league to build our national team.

He expressed his confidence in the ability of Nigerian-based players to defeat any team in the world with the Nigerian resilience.

NAN reports that the Super Eagles is currently camping in Asaba ahead of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be hosted by Egypt from June 21 to July 19. (NAN)

