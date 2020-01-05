Buhari’s ‘wedding video’: Kwankwasiyya threatens legal action against suspect

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kwankwasiyya Movement yesterday said it would take legal action against Kabiru Muhammad, the alleged suspected author of the fake ‘wedding video clip’ of President Muhammadu Buhari if he is found to be its member.

Muhammad had posted a video of the purported wedding of President Buhari and Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed and that of the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Daily Trust on Sunday on phone, Malam Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship candidate in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, said the movement was still investigating the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW NIGERIAN MEN CAN NOW OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE AND KICK START A WONDERFUL SEXUAL EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW YEAR

He said, “As soon as we finish our findings we will make our position public. If the man in question is found to be our member we will surely take legal action against him because his action is totally contrary to Kwankwasiyya’s ideologies; hence we will not take it lightly with him.”

Dawakin Tofa also explained that if the man is found not to be their member, the movement will still make its position known to the public in order to clear the air.

According to him, the movement is still searching documents, including its archives, to ascertain the identity of the suspect.

The Department of State Service (DSS), Friday paraded the suspect at its headquarters in Abuja.

The spokesman of the DSS, Dr Peter Afunanya who paraded the suspect, recalled that between August and October 2019, the fake video was widely circulated on the internet and on social media.

The DSS said that on October 11, it received a petition and formal complaint from the minister of finance, who asked for an investigation on the video and the info-graphic, with a view to identifying the person or group of persons involved in the circulation of such materials.

Afunanya said the Service succeeded in arresting Muhammad, who has confessed to having initiated the creation and circulation of the defamatory video.

He said investigation was ongoing to determine the actual reasons for creating and disseminating the false video, even though the suspect had confessed that he belongs to a political group in Kano State.

The suspect, who spoke in Hausa language while fielding questions from journalists, confessed that he created and circulated the video.

He also said he was a supporter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the federal level and the Kwankwasiya Movement at the state level in Kano.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App