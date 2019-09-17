Buhari’s tribunal victory for Nigerians

ADVERTISEMENT

I wish to congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari on his victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. The tribunal’s judgment has affirmed the election of President Muhammadu Buhari as victory for Nigerians and this will motivate the President to do more.

The judgment of the tribunal has again put a judicial seal on the mandate freely given to the president by Nigerians in the February 23 Presidential Election, the judgment is a clear pointer to the fact that all processes and procedures for genuine election were followed During the election being challenged by the opposition party and it’s Presidential candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judiciary has again proved itself strong in the protection of Democracy and the rule of law in Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

I have never entertained any iota of doubt about today’s outcome because it was clear that Nigerians voted overwhelming to re-elect the President. President Muhammadu Buhari is a man of the people and a peace-loving statesman, the decision of the tribunal will definitely go a long way to solidify the faith of the masses in the courts.

I therefore urge the President to take the affirmation of his election as a reminder of the confidence of Nigerians in his capacity to continue to lead Nigeria towards it’s manifest destiny of greatness and also urge President Buhari and his team to be relentless in delivering the dividends of his Next Level Transforming Agenda for Nigeria.

We appreciated him for the ongoing works on the second Niger Bridge, this shows the President wis determined to continue doing the good work he started in his first tenure in office, from 2015 to 2019. More good things are coming under the rule of All Progressives Congress (APC) and I urge the PDP and Atiku, to accept the verdict in good faith and join hands with the President to move the nation forward.

Dr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, Anambra state

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App