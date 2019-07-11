  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Buhari’s Taraba coordinator drums support for Bulama as APC scribe
ADVERTISEMENT

Buhari’s Taraba coordinator drums support for Bulama as APC scribe

By Terkula Igidi Published Date

The Taraba State Coordinator of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Engr. Ahmed Waziri Nguroje, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the North East to throw their weight behind Architect Waziri Bulama for the vacant post of national secretary of the party.

Nguroje, who is also the North East campaign coordinator of Bulama, spoke with our reporter in Abuja, yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Bulama was competent and would reposition the party.

He said the national chairman could not operate fully without a competent national secretary, hence the need for party members to support the candidature of Bulama.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he has convinced candidates for the position from Yobe State to support Bulama, he said, “As far as I am concerned, the people of Yobe are grateful to the party for the so many positions their sons have benefitted from the Buhari administration.”

 

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!! Order Now! Limited Stock Available!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.