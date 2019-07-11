Buhari’s Taraba coordinator drums support for Bulama as APC scribe

ADVERTISEMENT

The Taraba State Coordinator of Buhari Support Organisation (BSO), Engr. Ahmed Waziri Nguroje, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) members in the North East to throw their weight behind Architect Waziri Bulama for the vacant post of national secretary of the party.

Nguroje, who is also the North East campaign coordinator of Bulama, spoke with our reporter in Abuja, yesterday.

He said Bulama was competent and would reposition the party.

He said the national chairman could not operate fully without a competent national secretary, hence the need for party members to support the candidature of Bulama.

Asked if he has convinced candidates for the position from Yobe State to support Bulama, he said, “As far as I am concerned, the people of Yobe are grateful to the party for the so many positions their sons have benefitted from the Buhari administration.”

