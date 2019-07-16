‘Buhari’s re-appointment of Kyari, Mustapha apt’

ADVERTISEMENT

The reappointment of Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari and Mr Boss Mustapha as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) by President Buhari will help in the consolidation of the laudable, meaningful programmes and policies of the Federal Government, according to a civil society group.

A Group under the aegis of Coalition of Concerned Citizens of Sokoto State noted this in a statement by its Coordinator, Retired Squadron Leader Aminu Bala Sokoto.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged to sustain his enviable, invaluable programmes and policies. He has also promised to make the country better than he met it in 2015.

“Instructively, the reappointment of Kyari and Mustapha, as COS and SGF, is apt and timely. It will help in realizing these lofty objectives of the President,” he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the two appointees had excelled in the diligent discharge of their duties.

“The reappointment cannot come at a better time than now when President Buhari has vowed to better the lives of Nigerians in line with his recent campaign promises,” Bala said.

He pointed out that “the two positions are indeed the engine rooms of any government; therefore, those calling for their removal are only trying to be mischievous.”

On Ministers, he stated:”The President needs to be cautious and extraordinarily careful in selecting the new Ministers as they can make or Mar his administration.”

The group urged President Buhari to appoint Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, as a Minister representing Sokoto State.

The group recalled that Wamakko’s leadership qualities earned APC resounding successes during the 2019 General Elections, not in Sokoto State alone, but Nigeria in general.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App