Buhari’s new cabinet will not disappoint Nigerians — Support group

ADVERTISEMENT

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has urged Nigerians to keep faith with the new ministers that were sworn in yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said the newly constituted cabinet is a crack team that will not disappoint the people.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the PSC noted that the calibre of persons constituted by the president was an indication that Buhari was passionate about salvaging Nigerians out of poverty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim said Buhari’s choice of ministers and the portfolios most of them would likely occupy will prove critics of the president wrong.

The PSC advised Nigerians to be wary of politicians who hide under the cloak of ethnicism and tribal sentiment to sow the seed of discord and disunity among the people for their personal interest.

“Let me state here that some so-called opposition leaders should desist from attempts to draft Nigerians into unnecessary national opposition and negative narratives on national events by their destructive criticism of President Buhari.

“President Buhari should be praised for fulfilling some of his campaign promises in sectors like security, war against corruption and the economy in his first term. He has even done so much more on social investment and he is ready to do more to lift Nigerians out of poverty during his second term,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App