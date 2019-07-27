Buhari’s nephew: President didn’t influence my election

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatuhu Mohammed, a nephew of President Muhammadu Buhari, represents Daura/Sandamu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives. In this interview, he speaks about the security challenges, and how he defeated other candidates during the last general elections. Excerpts:

Daily Trust: As a member of the House of Representatives, what’s your feeling on the general insecurity in the country, with specific reference to Katsina State where you come from?

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatuhu Mohammed: This is a very challenging question. I’m the Rep member representing the constituency of the president and I’m lucky. Out of the 360 members in the 9th assembly, I’m the only one voted by the president because we came from the same constituency and he had only one vote for one Rep member. So, by virtue of that, I’ve double responsibility. One, in terms of family background he’s my uncle, my guardian and above all a father to me. So, I know what I went through over the years to be what I’m today. The major concern of the president is a better Nigeria. His concern is to have a peaceful and better Nigeria. I know his pains. I know what he is thinking about right now in respect of security issues. I know that security is a general phenomenon, not just in West Africa but the world generally. In the past few years, Nigeria started witnessing banditry, kidnapping and other crises here and there. But we’ve to look between the lines to identify the root causes of the problems. Our borders are open. Nigeria is probably the only country you can come in and stay without proper documentation. Thank God, I heard the president last week giving instructions that the Immigration Service should register each and every immigrant. That’s the first step. The second step is that we should secure our borders, even if it means shutting down the borders for at least 90 days so that we can control the influx of ammunitions and bandits.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you look at the geographical location of all these crises, they are virtually happening in states that share borders with other countries. States like Katsina and Borno share borders with the Francophone countries. It’s not a problem of leadership, it’s a structural problem. Why am I saying it’s a structural problem? Last Sunday, I came back from my constituency where I held a townhall meeting and interacted with my people to get first-hand information. I drove to Kongolam, just about 15 kilometres from my home (Daura). It’s a border town but the barricade is still a rope that demarcates Nigeria and Niger Republic. I parked by the side, engaged in conversation with some people, they’re water vendors. They didn’t know who I am. I looked at their appearance and had the idea that those people are not Nigerians because the way they spoke Hausa was not as fluent as the way we do. And during the conversation, they told me that they paid N500 weekly as foreigners. That’s how worse the situation has gone. So, you have to agree with me that it’s not a leadership problem but structural problem. Who do they pay the N500 to? Nigerians should look at things the way they’re. We should not blame or point fingers at the leadership. He (Buhari) is doing his best. He’s the only president who is accommodating inputs from all political shades. He personally goes to the National Assembly to defend his budget but despite all these, you keep hearing noise from politicians and statesmen, tribal and religious groups instigating problems far from what’s really on ground. I believe Nigeria has come of age to look ahead to the future of our unborn children.

DT: As a people, what do you think should be done to stop banditry and kidnapping?

Mohammed: Thank God you said ‘as a people’. We’ve leaders in each and every community. We’ve traditional leaders, we’ve political elite. I grew up to witness a lot of meetings of the northern elite in Kaduna. It was normally a monthly meeting. There were lots of sirens, the emirs were coming but that doesn’t happen now! Why? Why can’t the northern leaders come together like before, sit down, dialogue and find solution to these problems? It’s not the responsibility of the government alone. It’s not the responsibility of the presidency alone. The political elite also has a responsibility. Is it during elections alone that they would start converging in Kaduna to talk about who becomes the president? These are some of the loopholes, the gaps the northern elite created for us. And that’s why we’re seeing these problems. We’re not as united as we were. That’s the bottom truth, the unity is missing. The northern elite needs to come together as one, irrespective of their geopolitical region. We only have one North.

DT: Don’t you think the government has a role to play, the National Assembly to be precise, considering for instance, the underfunding of the military in the past few years, especially the capital budget?

Mohammed: The legislature should be the strongest arm of government. This is my belief as a political scientist. The 8th Assembly is history. We all knew what happened, let us not reflect. We’re heading for the future now. Thank God, the 9th Assembly came in with one voice and there’s a synergy between the executive and the legislature. We’ll work as a team, we will strengthen our oversight functions. When there’re opportunities like this, the National Assembly should step in and cover the gap. We’ll make the laws, we’ll know how to generate the money. It’s just a matter of time and in the next three to four months, you’ll see tremendous changes in the legislature.

DT: What inspired you to contest for the House of Representatives seat from Daura?

Mohammed: I did not. I’m a full-time public servant. I worked at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for almost nine years. I was a banker before joining the commission. What happened was through my foundation, the Fatuhu Foundation, these are some of the records I can show you (records of philanthropic interventions). This is what inspired people to push me to run for this post. I was not ready, actually thinking that I still have some time in the civil service or public service. But I have no choice, I gave it a try and it paid.

DT: How did it pay? Someone could just say as a nephew of the president, he must have influenced your election.

Mohmmed: Well, you said maybe, I think journalists know him better than anyone else. He never knew I was contesting until the dying minute. I met him and told him that I had bought my form and also resigned from public service. What he told me was, ‘You’re not here for an advice, you’re here to tell me your decision.’ And that was it. He said ‘Well, I don’t have money to give you, I wish you all the best. But remember, you’re in the mud, you can’t go out of politics, that’s all.’ It was that wish that made me take the opening step.

DT: What do you think is the way out of the series of problems in the North?

Mohammed: The major problem was allowing the industrial sector in the North to collapse, the textiles in Kaduna and Kano. Many industries have collapsed. To me, the textile industry was killed to strategically weaken the economic sector in the North through inadequate power supply. We all know where the problem started. If those factories were active, we wouldn’t be having all these banditry and kidnappings, people would’ve been busy engaging themselves in labour hours.

DT: What do you think you’ll do differently that the people who voted for you will say we have somebody there now?

Mohammed: I have started. I’ve organized a town hall meeting which is the first of its kind in my constituency and in Katsina at large. I collected a lot of information and complaints from my constituency and I’m working on them to see those that I can bring on the floor as a motion and those that I can work with other legislators.

DT: A follow up on Kongolam. The border has been closed and hundreds of youths who were bringing in rice and other products are now doing nothing. Don’t you think this is a time bomb since they don’t have any alternative?

Mohammed: With due respect to that question, the borders are only officially closed but they are not closed. Just take a drive from Daura roundabout to Kongolam which is about 18 kilometres. You’ll see lines of foreign pasta (spaghetti, cous cous, rice and all that), where do they come from?

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App