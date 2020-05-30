Buhari’s nephew dies after prolonged illness

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibrahim Dauda, a nephew to President Muhammadu Buhari, has died.

Dauda died in the president’s home town of Daura, Katsina state, following prolonged illness.

The president said Dauda’s death robbed his family and the Daura community of one its “finest gentlemen”, his senior special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said in a statement.

“I am deeply touched and devastated by the passing of yet another family member, a man who had demonstrated amazing kindness and honesty in all his dealings,” the President said.

Dauda is survived by a number of children, including Dauda Ibrahim, a chief administrative officer at State House, Abuja.

