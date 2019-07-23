Buhari’s ministerial list colourless, stagnant, uninspiring — PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s ministerial list presented to the Senate on Tuesday as colourless, stagnant and uninspiring.

The opposition party said the list did not convey any sense of hope or purposeful governance under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it was strange that the list did no create space for the youths demography, who the future is said to belong to.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The party says that to the chagrin and utter disappointment of Nigerians, the list is replete with incompetent individuals who failed in their erstwhile ministerial assignments and left their ministries in a shambles.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement added “Indeed, such a ministerial list can only come from a leadership that does not have mandate of the people. It is a complete waste of time and cannot fulfill the expectation of Nigerians.

“The list has further shown President Buhari and APC’s insensitivity and disdain for Nigerians and it does not in any way reflect their hope and eagerness for a better Nigeria.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App